<p>New Delhi: Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chair an all-party meeting to discuss the Red Fort blast, asking why it took 48 hours for the government to declare it a terror attack and whether the "new normal" doctrine defined after the Pahalgam attack of treating any future terror strike as an "act of war" stands.</p><p>The party also wants the government to advance the Parliament's Winter Session from December 1, saying the government must engage with all parties to ensure a "cohesive approach" to national security, strengthen coordination with states and make every possible effort to ensure the safety of citizens and tourists, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. </p><p>It asked why Home Minister Amit Shah was continuing in his post despite several terror strikes happening under his watch and whether he would take responsibility for the "lapses".</p>.Centre declares Delhi Red Fort blast a 'terrorist incident'.<p>Addressing a press conference, Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the country stands united against terrorism in all its forms and unity in action is the need of the hour, emphasising that terror attack derives support and sustenance from external forces.</p>.<p>He questioned the government for taking 48 hours to acknowledge "what the entire nation already knew" that it was a terror attack and said, "for three days, confusion, and speculation were allowed to fester" while the announcement was delayed.</p><p>"The people of India deserve to know why it took so long for the government to call this what it was, and why it failed to prevent yet another terror strike in the heart of the capital. This tragic incident once again exposes serious and repeated intelligence failures," Khera said.</p><p>Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that took place seven months ago due to intelligence failure, he asked how did 2,900 kg of explosive reach Faridabad and how could some reach near Red Fort when intelligence agencies and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are "keeping a close watch". What did the government learn from the Pahalgam attack and why it failed to prevent it now, he asked.</p><p>"Now that the blasts have been officially termed a terror attack, the nation also deserves clarity on whether the so-called 'new normal' proclaimed by the Prime Minister after the Pahalgam attack will be reflected in the government’s counter-terror response to this incident. Will the government act on the 'new normal' doctrine to bring those responsible for this attack to justice?" he said.</p><p>"Will the Prime Minister convene an all-party meeting, chaired by himself, to brief political parties and build a unified national response? Will the government advance the Parliament session to discuss the Delhi Red Fort blast and address the growing concerns over internal security?" he asked.</p><p>Training guns on Shah, he said there were terror attacks during Shah's tenure and yet continues to hold office, while recalling that the then Home Minister Shivraj Patil had resigned following the Mumbai terror attack when the Congress-led UPA was in power.</p><p>"Will he accept responsibility for these lapses? Why do such intelligence failures continue to happen despite repeated warnings? With just seven months since the Pahalgam attack, what lessons has the government truly learned, if any? How did nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives enter the national capital undetected? Who will be held accountable for this grave lapse?" Khera added. </p>