Congress leader Manish Tewari urges PM Modi not to auction Golden Temple's replica

In a letter to the PM, Tewari said, “Sri Harmandar Sahib is the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. It epitomises the struggle and sacrifices of the Punjabis across the world.”

The Anandpur Sahib MP said it must have been a gift to the prime minister given with lots of respect and reverence.

Tewari suggested if PM Modi cannot keep it or does not want to keep it, he should give it to him so that he will keep it in Sri Anandpur Sahib with the honour and dignity it deserves.

Tewari said everything is not saleable or purchaseable like a commodity, and even a replica of Harmandar Sahib is sacred and sacrosanct for all Punjabis, Sikhs and Hindus alike.