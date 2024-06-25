Congress MPs struggle for seat at its office in Parliament

New Delhi: A surge in Congress numbers in Parliament created a bit of trouble, albeit a pleasant one, for the party as several MPs failed to get a chair and space in the hall where a meeting of MPs was being held.
Congress MP Hibi Eden then told top party leader Rahul Gandhi that they would require a “bigger room” for holding such meetings.
Rahul responded happily, “soon, we will soon have a bigger room where more MPs than present need to be accommodated.”
The Congress had asked its newly-elected MPs for a meeting at 10 am at its office in Parliament. After a brief meeting, the Congress MPs joined other I.N.D.I.A. MPs in a march holding copies of the Constitution to Lok Sabha.
