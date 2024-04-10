Congress stands committed to 'unity', BJP wants 'artificial uniformity': Jairam Ramesh

Article 371 (A) was included in the Constitution of India in 1963 when the state of Nagaland was formed, he said, adding that the Article that provides special provisions for Nagaland will 'come under attack as the BJP had removed Article 370 from the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The framework agreement was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM in 2015. However, nine years have gone by and we still don’t know the details of the agreement. The BJP promised during the assembly polls that the election is for a solution but till today there is no solution only confusion and they have fooled the people of Nagaland,” he said.

With all the 60 MLAs joining the government in the state, he wondered if this was democracy.

“The only party keeping democracy in Nagaland and in the country is the Indian National Congress and we will never compromise with BJP. The election is for the future of the democracy,” he said.