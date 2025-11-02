<p>Mumbai: The Congress party has demanded the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol for his alleged involvement in facilitating the illegal sale of the land belonging to a charitable trust, to a construction firm he was a partner in till December last year.</p><p>Maharashtra Congress senior spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil alleged that the land belonging to a charitable trust, on which Hirachand Digambar Jain Hostel and a temple are built, was sold to Gokhale Builders at a throwaway price of Rs 230 crores, even though its actual value is about Rs 2,500 crore.</p><p>Disputing the claims of Molol, Patil said that the way things happened at an electrifying speed on a single day, suggests that it cannot be possible without his patronage. </p><p>Mohol is the BJP MP from Pune.</p><p>Londhe disclosed that the trust deed clearly mentions that the land can never be sold and can only be used for education purposes, helping students and for the functioning of the Jain temple located there. </p><p>He said the trust deed also specifies that in case the funds ever need to be generated, it can be done by building some shops or commercial establishments which can be rented out for income, but under no circumstances can the land be sold. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Foreign diplomats on two-day Bihar visit to observe BJP poll campaign, India's democratic process.<p>Disputing the Union MoS’s claims that he was not involved in any way, Patil asked, is it possible that a builder could pressurise a charitable trust, the registry office, the municipal corporation and the banks to get his work done at lightening speed — without political influence?</p><p>Besides, he added, how is it possible that the sale deed, the mortgage of the land and the sanctioning of loans by two banks — along with the release of funds — all took place in a single day?</p><p>Alleging a conflict of interest, Patil said that while Mohol took oath as a minister in June 2024, he exited Gokhale Builders only in the month of December.</p><p>The Congress leader said that first, the land could not have been sold at all as it belonged to a charitable trust. Second, it was grossly undervalued and sold for just Rs 230 crore, while one of Gokhale Builders’ partners had claimed that they expected to earn about Rs 2500 crore from the upcoming project.</p><p>Demanding immediate resignation of Minister Mohol, Patil sought an inquiry, saying if he comes clean, he can rejoin the government — otherwise, strict action should be initiated against him.</p>