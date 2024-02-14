Congress's Chandrakant Handore nominated for Rajya Sabha election

Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader Chandrakant Handore is the grand old party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
The 67-year-old Handore is a senior leader from the Dalit community.
Handore was a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and had even served as Mumbai Mayor from 1992-23.
He is a two-time MLA and had been a minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front government comprising Congress and undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP and their allies.
He had worked in various capacities in the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
Currently, he is the working president of MPCC.
It may be recalled, in 2022, he lost the the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.
The Congress had 45 MLAs, however, the strength was reduced to 43 as Sunil Kedar was disqualified following his conviction and five-year jail term by a Nagpur court in connection with an alleged Rs 150 crore cooperative bank scam, while Ashok Chavan resigned.