Congress's Chandrakant Handore nominated for Rajya Sabha election

Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader Chandrakant Handore is the grand old party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The 67-year-old Handore is a senior leader from the Dalit community.

Handore was a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and had even served as Mumbai Mayor from 1992-23.

He is a two-time MLA and had been a minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front government comprising Congress and undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP and their allies.

He had worked in various capacities in the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).