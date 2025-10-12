Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Constitution has ensured India remains strong, united: CJI Gavai amid turbulent neighbourhood

Calling it the realisation of a dream, the CJI thanked the Maharashtra government for expediting the Mandangad court building project.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 10:02 IST
India NewsCJIB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us