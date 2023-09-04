Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc to meet in Delhi on September 13

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc will be held in Delhi on September 13.
The meeting will be held at the residence of top NCP leader Sharad Pawar at 4 pm, sources said
The I.N.D.I.A bloc had set up a 14 member coordination and election strategy committee at the Mumbai meet last week.
Besides Pawar, other members are K C Venugopal (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD-U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP).
The CPI(M) will give a name for the committee later.