Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc to meet in Delhi on September 13

The meeting will be held at the residence of top NCP leader Sharad Pawar at 4 pm, sources said
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 16:33 IST

Follow Us

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc will be held in Delhi on September 13.

The meeting will be held at the residence of top NCP leader Sharad Pawar at 4 pm, sources said

The I.N.D.I.A bloc had set up a 14 member coordination and election strategy committee at the Mumbai meet last week.

Besides Pawar, other members are K C Venugopal (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD-U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP).

The CPI(M) will give a name for the committee later.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 September 2023, 16:33 IST)
India NewsCongressAAPIndian PoliticsCPI(M)TMCOppositionDMKI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT