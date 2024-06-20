Could stop Ukraine-Russia war but unable to stop exam paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi's takes a jab at PM Modi

New Delhi: Describing Narendra Modi as someone who is "psychologically collapsed" and will struggle to run the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco, saying a Prime Minister who stopped the Ukraine-Russia war is unable to stop exam paper leaks.
Claiming that Modi's main agenda at the moment is to get a Speaker of his choice elected and not NEET or UGC-NET exams that impact a large number of students, he said the main reason for paper leaks is due to the capture of educational institutions by the BJP-RSS and appointment of “mediocre” people on “ideological” basis in top positions.
Rahul said Modi is “silent” on the issue because he is “crippled” by the Lok Sabha results and the immediate concern is to get the government scrape through. “We have a Prime Minister who will find it very difficult to function. The Prime Minister is physiologically broken…psychologically collapsed,” he told a press conference.
He said knowing Modi’s personality, he will struggle to run a government because his entire sense of running a government is to “generate fear in people, to frighten people, to make people not to speak” but now people are “not scared of him and you saw the other day, I think, somebody in Varanasi itself threw a chappal on his car”.
“Earlier (Modi’s) chest size was 56 inches, but now I cannot give the number, but it has become 30-32…someone threw a ‘chappal’ (at Modi’s car) in Varanasi…So I want to say that the basic concept of Modi has been destroyed in this election….There is a very strong opposition, so it is a very interesting time,” he said.
Accusing the Prime Minister of inaction in the exam issue, he claimed that it was said that Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Gaza war but due to some reasons, he has “not been able to stop or doesn’t want to stop paper leaks in India”. There has been an “expansion of the idea of Vyapam” to the rest of the country, he said.
Describing paper leaks as an “anti-national activity” that is being “facilitated” by the Prime Minister, he said the BJP has penetrated into the education system by appointing “incapable” Vice Chancellors “not on merit but on ideology”. This has to be reversed, he added.
Rahul expressed confidence that people are now clear that they are sitting on a “disaster…a profound national crisis”.
“What was done by Narendra Modi to the economy with demonetisation, has now been done to the education system. The reason this is happening and the reason you are suffering is because an independent, objective education system has been demolished,” he said.
Emphasising that honest students have suffered while the cheaters have benefitted, Rahul said the Opposition will put pressure on the government and will not allow it to continue with what is happening now.