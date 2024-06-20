Could stop Ukraine-Russia war but unable to stop exam paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi's takes a jab at PM Modi

New Delhi: Describing Narendra Modi as someone who is "psychologically collapsed" and will struggle to run the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco, saying a Prime Minister who stopped the Ukraine-Russia war is unable to stop exam paper leaks.

Claiming that Modi's main agenda at the moment is to get a Speaker of his choice elected and not NEET or UGC-NET exams that impact a large number of students, he said the main reason for paper leaks is due to the capture of educational institutions by the BJP-RSS and appointment of “mediocre” people on “ideological” basis in top positions.

Rahul said Modi is “silent” on the issue because he is “crippled” by the Lok Sabha results and the immediate concern is to get the government scrape through. “We have a Prime Minister who will find it very difficult to function. The Prime Minister is physiologically broken…psychologically collapsed,” he told a press conference.

He said knowing Modi’s personality, he will struggle to run a government because his entire sense of running a government is to “generate fear in people, to frighten people, to make people not to speak” but now people are “not scared of him and you saw the other day, I think, somebody in Varanasi itself threw a chappal on his car”.