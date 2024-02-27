Country taken for a ride: SC on 'misleading' Patanjali advertisements

As Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, said the state should act in connection with the Patanjali advertisements, the bench orally remarked that the government is sitting with its eyes closed.

The court issued show cause notice for contempt to Patanjali Ayurveda and its MD Acharya Balkrishna for continuing to issue allegedly misleading advertisements. The court also restrained the company from issuing all advertisements relating to BP, diabetes, asthma and some other diseases.

The bench said the court will make two persons, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, whose photographs are there in the advertisement, party in the contempt proceedings.

Senior advocate Vipin Sanghi, appearing for Patanjali, said so far, Baba Ramdev is concerned, he is a sanyasi.

The bench said the court is not bothered by that and they were aware of the order and prima facie they are flouting the court order.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Indian Medical Association seeking action against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved for defaming allopathy medicine.

During the hearing, the bench told the Patanjali counsel that the company had the courage to come up with these advertisements after the court's order in November 2023.

The apex court fixed the matter for further hearing on March 19.

In November, the apex court had cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines as a cure of several diseases.