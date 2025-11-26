Menu
Court issues notice to CBI on Rabri Devi's plea seeking transfer of graft case to another judge

Principal and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt was hearing the plea of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and issued the notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 07:14 IST
