<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=amit%20shah">Amit Shah</a> on Wednesday said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns.</p><p>Paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=26%2F11">26/11 Mumbai terror attacks</a>, Shah said in a post on X that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=terrorism">terrorism </a>is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.</p>.26/11 handler who taught terrorists Hindi: Abu Jundal's trial to resume after Bombay High Court ruling.<p>In his message in Hindi, the home minister said,"On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts.</p><p>"I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack." "The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns," Shah said.</p><p>Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.</p>