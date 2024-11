CPI(ML)L MP returns gold coin, silver bar gifted by Railway PSUs during Parliamentary panel tour; says act borders on corruption

The Arrah MP was gifted the gold coin and silver bar by RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on November 1 and once he realised the nature of gifts, he wrote to CM Ramesh, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, about the incident the next day and returned it in front of other MPs in the panel.