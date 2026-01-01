Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Criticism over Bengaluru demolition a natural reaction, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan had strongly criticised the Karnataka government over demolition of houses at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsBengaluruKeralaSiddaramaiahIndia PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us