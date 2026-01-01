<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pinarayi%20Vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> said that his reaction to the demolition of houses in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> was only a natural one.</p><p>"Whenever instances like 'bulldozer raj' happens in northern states or attacks towards weaker sections happen in other countries, we naturally react to those incidents. My reaction on the demolition in Karnataka was also in that regard," Vijayan told reporters on Thursday.</p>.BJP forms 'fact finding committee' over Bengaluru eviction.<p>He also added that even as he shared the stage with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, he could not talk to him on the demolition issue as he was having a very hectic schedule during the day.</p><p>Vijayan had strongly criticised the Karnataka government over demolition of houses at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru by drawing parallels with the 'bulldozer raj' and ' Sangh Parivar’s anti-minority politics'. Congress leaders had strongly countered it.</p>