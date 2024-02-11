CRPF, BSF & CISF exams to be conducted in 13 regional languages for the first time

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said the constable recruitment examination in the paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages, including Kannada, for the first time between February 20 and March 7.
Around 48 lakh candidates are appearing for the constable (general duty) examination in 128 cities across the country, an MHA statement said. The decision to hold such recruitment tests in regional languages apart from English and Hindi was announced in April last year.
This "historic decision" has been taken on the initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, the statement said.
In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.
The recruitment test for Constable (General Duty) is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country.
The MHA and SSC have signed an MoU to facilitate conduct of the examination in 13 regional languages. Accordingly, SSC has issued notification to conduct the exam.
"The decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects. As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among the candidates in the entire country and everyone will get an equal opportunity for employment," the statement said.
"With this initiative of the Central Government, the youth across the country have got a golden opportunity to participate in the Constable (General Duty) examination in the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the Nation," it added.