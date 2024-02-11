CRPF, BSF & CISF exams to be conducted in 13 regional languages for the first time

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said the constable recruitment examination in the paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages, including Kannada, for the first time between February 20 and March 7.

Around 48 lakh candidates are appearing for the constable (general duty) examination in 128 cities across the country, an MHA statement said. The decision to hold such recruitment tests in regional languages apart from English and Hindi was announced in April last year.

This "historic decision" has been taken on the initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, the statement said.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.