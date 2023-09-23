Customers accuse Swiggy of charging extra Rs 3 on orders, company says 'tech bug'

Food aggregator Swiggy is facing criticism for allegedly adding an extra Rs 3 to customers' orders. However, the business has since published a statement calling it a "tech bug". Additionally, Swiggy insisted that customers had only been charged the agreed-upon sum.

Many people complained on X (formerly Twitter) by posting images of their food bill, which showed that the bill total was rounded off to the following whole number, and an extra Rs 3 was added to the bill.