Customers accuse Swiggy of charging extra Rs 3 on orders, company says 'tech bug'

Food aggregator Swiggy is facing criticism for allegedly adding an extra Rs 3 to customers' orders. However, the business has since published a statement calling it a "tech bug". Additionally, Swiggy insisted that customers had only been charged the agreed-upon sum.
Many people complained on X (formerly Twitter) by posting images of their food bill, which showed that the bill total was rounded off to the following whole number, and an extra Rs 3 was added to the bill.
A user with the username @kingslyj first highlighted the issue, sharing a bill showing a Rs 3 discrepancy between the total cost and the amount charged by Swiggy. He provided a screenshot of the bill, showing that the total cost should have been Rs 671.91 after all fees and reductions, Swiggy instead charged the customer Rs 675.
The customer also shared a screenshot of a SwiggyCares statement, which stated that they round off the bill to the nearest whole number in accordance with RBI requirements. In response, he questioned, “How is tacking on an additional Rs.3.09 to a Rs.671.91 order considered ‘rounding off the billed amount to the nearest whole amount’?”
After the user's post, others started checking their bill amounts and found they had also been charged extra by Swiggy.
Capitalmind's founder and CEO, Deepak Shenoy, also shared a screenshot of his Swiggy food bill and accused the company of overcharging him by Rs. 3.4.
Shenoy wrote, “Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that @Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here’s my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259? This stinks. It can’t be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add rs. 3 extra. What’s going on?”
In response to the criticism, Swiggy Cares, the official help account of the food aggregator, clarified the additional fee. They acknowledged that some users had noticed incorrect discount amounts in their order history but reassured customers that they had actually been charged the correct amount during checkout. Swiggy attributed this discrepancy to a recently resolved tech bug.
“Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!” it wrote.