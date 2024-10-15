Cybersecurity jobs jump 14% over past year; Bengaluru tops list: Report

<p>Mumbai: Increasing focus on data safety witnessed an average 14 per cent rise in job postings for cybersecurity professionals over the last one year, according to a report released on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The report by global job site Indeed is based on data derived from job postings and job clicks on its platform between September 2023 and September 2024.</p>.<p>"As our lives move online, companies are focusing on keeping data safe, which is driving the demand for cybersecurity experts. It's a fast-growing field with lots of opportunities," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said quoting the report.</p>.<p>Cybersecurity job postings jumped 14 per cent over the past year, reflecting the increased demand for experts, he added.</p>.Bengaluru tops list of most congested cities in India; Mumbai is second.<p>Meanwhile, the report revealed that Bengaluru leads the country in cybersecurity job openings, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of listings, followed by Delhi-NCR (4 per cent), remote jobs (2.2 per cent), Hyderabad (2 per cent), and Mumbai (2 per cent).</p>.<p>Bengaluru's dominance stems from its position as India's top tech hub, home to major IT companies, startups, and global firms, the report noted.</p>.<p>As digital operations expand, businesses in the city are ramping up their focus on cybersecurity, creating a surge in demand for professionals, it said.</p>.<p>Delhi-NCR ranks second, accounting for 4 per cent of cybersecurity job openings, due to its status as a major corporate hub, housing numerous multinational companies, government institutions, and financial organisations, the report added.</p>