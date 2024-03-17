Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected RSS general secretary for next 3 years

Mumbai: Karnataka-born Dattatreya Hosabale was on Sunday re-elected as the Sarkaryavah (general secretary) of the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh.
The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Sangh Parivar elected Hosabale for the No. 2 post for a three year term 2024-2027.
The ABPS meeting is being held in Nagpur.
He has been shouldering the responsibility of Sarkaryavah since 2021 replacing Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, who held the post for three terms spanning nine years.
The post of Sarkaryawah is considered as the Sangh's No. 2 in command after Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) which is currently held by Dr Mohan Bhagwat.
Hosabale (70) was born in Sorab in Shimoga of Karnataka. He is a post-graduate in English literature. He had joined RSS in 1968 and then ABVP in 1972. He became a Pracharak in 1978.
He played an active role in setting up the Youth Development Centre in Guwahati in Assam.
He was the founding editor of Aseema, a Kannada and English monthly. He became Sah-Baudhik Pramukh in 2004. He is fluent in Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, English and Sanskrit.
