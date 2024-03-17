Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected RSS general secretary for next 3 years

He has been shouldering the responsibility of Sarkaryavah since 2021 replacing Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, who held the post for three terms spanning nine years.

The post of Sarkaryawah is considered as the Sangh's No. 2 in command after Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) which is currently held by Dr Mohan Bhagwat.

Hosabale (70) was born in Sorab in Shimoga of Karnataka. He is a post-graduate in English literature. He had joined RSS in 1968 and then ABVP in 1972. He became a Pracharak in 1978.

He played an active role in setting up the Youth Development Centre in Guwahati in Assam.

He was the founding editor of Aseema, a Kannada and English monthly. He became Sah-Baudhik Pramukh in 2004. He is fluent in Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, English and Sanskrit.