Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DCW’s 181 helpline got over 6.3 lakh calls in one year: Maliwal

92,004 unique cases like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO were registered through the helpline during the period.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 10:55 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Commission for Women's 181 helpline received more than 6.30 lakh calls between July 2022 and June 2023, its chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 'unique cases' like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber-crimes were registered through the helpline during the period.

Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground.

The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal.

In most cases, a team of counsellors is dispatched to meet the distressed women to assist them.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 10:55 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrime Against WomenDCWSwati MaliwalHelplines

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT