'Decoding Electoral Bonds, a complex process': SBI seeks more time from Supreme Court to furnish details

The bank also said due to the stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, “decoding” of the Electoral bonds and the matching of the donor to the donations made would be a complex process.

After the scheme was launched on January 2, 2018, the SBI, in order to protect the donors anonymity and to maintain confidentiality/secrecy, it has laid down a detailed Standard Operating Procedure for 29 authorised branches, spread all over India, with regard to sale and redemption of Electoral Bonds, it said.

It said details of purchases made at the branches are not maintained centrally at any one place, such as the name of purchaser/donor which could be tallied with date of issue, place of issue (Branch), denomination of bond, and its number.

"The data related to the issuance of the bond and the data related to the redemption of the bond was kept recorded in two different silos. No central database was maintained. This was done so as to ensure that donors’ anonymity would be protected," it said.

The donor details were kept in a sealed cover at the designated branches and all such sealed covers were deposited in the Main Branch of the applicant bank, which is located in Mumbai, it said.