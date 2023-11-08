Deepfake: Advisory issued to social media

Days after actress Rashmika Mandanna’s morphed video went viral on social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent an advisory to such firms including X, Instagram and Facebook to remove morphed images within 24 hours of receiving a complaint under the IT rules.
A deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna has been circulating on social media platforms. Netizens claimed the video has been morphed and the actual video is of an Indian-origin person living in the UK. The deepfake is a technology that leverages AI to alter a person’s appearance, voice, or actions in a way that can be realistic.