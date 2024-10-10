Home
Cabinet Committee clears deal to procure 31 Predator drones, indigenous construction of nuclear submarines

The two mega procurement projects were cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:58 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 03:58 IST
India NewsDefencesecurityUnion Cabinet

