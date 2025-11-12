Delhi Blast aftermath: Family mourns the loss of loved ones

The powerful blast that rocked the capital near the Red Fort on November 10th not only shattered Delhi's momentary calm but also delivered a shockwave of grief to distant homes, as family and relatives thronged to the capitals as they mourn the death of their loved ones. The scene at the hospitals was one of distressed vigil, where kin faced the horrific ordeal of identifying the deceased through mutilated bodies, forced to rely on identifying details like tattoos and scraps of clothing. Here are some pictures that reveal the unbearable sorrow of family members as they grapple with the loss.