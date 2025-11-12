Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi blast: 'No connection with accused, no such chemicals stored'; Al Falah University denies link

The Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, suspected of links with the Delhi blast, has issued a statement condemning and distancing itself from the attack.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 08:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 08:01 IST
DelhiTerror attackVice ChancellorFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us