<p>The Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, suspected of links with the Delhi blast, has issued a statement condemning and distancing itself from the attack. </p><p>A statement by Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said the institution has only a professional link with the suspected doctors. It also said that the "baseless" reports were aimed at maligning the institution's reputation. </p><p>"The Al Falah group has been managing various institutions since 1997 and is recognised by the higher education regulator University Grants Commission," the statement said. </p><p>The VC's statement added that the University has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019 and the alumni doctors have served in reputed hospitals and institutions across India and abroad. </p><p>"Our University has been conducting various academic and professional courses and has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019. The doctors trained and graduated from our institution are presently serving in reputed hospitals, institutions, and organizations across India and abroad, holding responsible and distinguished positions," it said.</p><p>"We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events," the statement added.</p><p>"We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University," it said.</p><p>"The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," it said.</p><p>On the allegations that the University's chemicals were used to make explosives, the statement said that such material is used only for academic purposes as per the requirements of MBBS students. </p><p>"It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorized courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the university said.</p><p>"We also urge all organisations and individuals to act responsibly and verify through official channels before making or sharing any statements concerning the University," it added.</p><p>The Al Falah University has come under scrutiny after two doctors working there were arrested in for allegedly storing 2,900-kg haul of explosives. </p><p>Umar Mohammad, the doctor suspected to have triggered the Delhi blast that killed 12 people near Red Fort, also worked at Al Falah. </p><p>Investigators have been making visits to the campus and have questioned over 50 people in connection to the case. </p>