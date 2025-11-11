<p>Lucknow: The six people from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, who were among the 12 dead in Monday’s terror blast near Red Fort in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>, included a shopkeeper from Shamli district and two friends from Amroha district besides a printing press worker and an autorickshaw driver.</p><p>According to reports, Lokesh Agarwal and Ashok Agarwal, both residents of Amroha district, were friends and were seriously injured in the blast. They succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.</p><p>Reports said that Lokesh had gone to Delhi to visit an ailing relative. He later called Ashok to the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening. They were to go to Anand Vihar Bus Terminus to board a bus home but fell victim to the terror blast.</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA and Explosives Act.<p>Another victim of the blast, Dinesh Mishra was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district and worked at a printing press.</p><p>Mohsin, a resident of Meerut town, who was an e-rickshaw driver, was also killed in the deadly blast.</p><p>Another victim of the blast, Noman, a resident of Shamli district, owned a small shop of cosmetics and was visiting Delhi to make purchases when the blast took place. Reports said that Noman’s friend Aman, who was also with him, was seriously injured in the blast and was admitted to hospital.</p><p>According to reports, Mohammed Dawood, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was also killed in the blast though there was no official confirmation about his death.</p>