Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi-Gujarat drug haul: Cops say narcotics brought from South America, 'purified' in Ankleshwar

According to officials, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered from Delhi and Gujarat in past weeks.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 01:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 01:24 IST
India NewsGujaratDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us