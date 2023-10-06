Delhi HC asks UIDAI to provide under RTI Act copy of agreements with external organisations for handling grievances

“The contract entered into by the UIDAI with an external organisation shall also, therefore, be considered as ‘information’ which will come within the ambit of RTI Act. The contract which has been entered into by the UIDAI with an external organisation for the purpose of handling grievance redressal on its behalf is, therefore, information which can be, and should be, provided under the RTI Act, as long as this information does not fall under any of the exceptions given in Section 8 of the RTI Act,” it said.