Delhi HC dismisses plea to direct BCCI to pay fees to Delhi Police for security during IPL matches

It held that the directions prayed for in the plea are not maintainable.

The high court said there was no merit in the petitioner's submission that there was a notional amount due and payable by BCCI and the IPL team to the Union of India and Delhi Police for the past matches held here until 2022.

The bench, which dismissed the petition, said this order should not be construed as restricting or prohibiting the Delhi Police from raising any fees for past or future dues if it so decides.

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Haider Ali, who claims to be a social activist, seeking a direction to the BCCI and Delhi Capitals to pay a substantial amount to Delhi Police towards the security provided for the matches during the IPL seasons.

The petitioner's counsel said he has learnt that for IPL matches held in Mumbai, the franchisee pays for the police deployment charges and added that a plea has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court on the issue of non-payment of arrears of dues by the sponsors and organisers of IPL matches payable to the Rajasthan Police for the matches held there.