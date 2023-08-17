Delhi HC Women Lawyers Forum seeks direction to act against hate speech videos after Nuh violence

They cited the Supreme Court's observations made on August 11, 2023, in Shaheen Abdullah vs Union of India that there has to be harmony and comity between the communities and that the calls to boycott the Muslim community after the recent communal violence at Nuh was “unacceptable”. This court has accordingly mooted the idea of the DGP to constitute a committee to verify all material and issue directions to the concerned officer and that the police need to be sensitised, they pointed out.

They also referred to Tehseen S Poonawalla Vs the Union of India and Others (2018) case in which the Supreme Court recorded that mob vigilantism and mob violence have to be prevented by the governments by taking strict action. That rising intolerance and growing polarisation expressed through incidents of mob violence cannot be permitted to become the normal way of life or the normal state of law and order in the country. The State has a sacrosanct duty to protect its people from unruly elements and perpetrators of vigilantism, with utmost sincerity, they quoted the top court's judgement.

The plea also relied upon the Supreme Court's directives issued in October 2022 and April 2023 mandating immediate suo moto action to register First Information Reports in cases involving hate-speech offences even if no complaint is forthcoming and to proceed against the offenders in accordance with the law. The order made it clear that such action will be taken irrespective of the religion of the maker of the speech or the person who commits such acts, so that the secular character of the Bharat as envisaged by the Preamble, is preserved and protected.