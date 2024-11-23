Home
Delhi High Court directs Centre to nominate panel members to examine deepfake menace

The Centre submitted that it was actively taking measures to address and mitigate the issues related to deepfake technology.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 14:00 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 14:00 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtDeepfakes

