<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-airport">Delhi Airport</a> said that all <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a> domestic flights were cancelled till midnight on Friday (December 5, 2025).</p><p>Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled.</p><p>"IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.</p>.<p>DIAL also said its dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.</p><p>This comes after more than 400 flights were cancelled across several airports on Friday.</p>.IndiGo chaos worsens on day 3: Over 100 flights cancelled in Bengaluru, more than 200 affected in Delhi .<p>India's largest airline has been facing operation issues due to several issues including crew shortage and the new pilot rest rules.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airline">airline</a> issued an apology to passengers and industry stakeholders and said that operations will be normalised by February 10, 2026.</p>