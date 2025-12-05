Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

IndiGo cancels all domestic flights from Delhi Airport on Friday

This comes after more than 400 flights were cancelled across several airports on Friday.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 05:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 December 2025, 05:55 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiGo Airlinesflight operationsflight attendant

Follow us on :

Follow Us