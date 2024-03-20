JOIN US
Home

Delhi High Court seeks ED's reply on Kejriwal's plea challenging summons; matter to be heard on April 22

Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari appeared for Kejriwal, and objected to the ED's submissions opposing the plea on maintainability grounds.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 06:09 IST

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court challenging the series of summons issued to him by Enforcement Directorate (ED), the court on Wednesday sought federal agency's response in the matter. The court has now fixed April 22, 2024 as the next date for the hearing in the matter.

"We will reply and we oppose it on maintainability grounds," the ED was quoted by ANI as saying.

Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari appeared for Kejriwal, and objected to the ED's submissions opposing the plea on maintainability grounds.

Further details awaited...

(Published 20 March 2024, 06:09 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDArvind KejriwalDelhi High Courtsummons

