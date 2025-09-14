<p>New Delhi: Amid a section opposing any sporting ties with Pakistan, Delhi Police on Sunday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) permission to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar against the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai.</p><p>This is the first face-off between India and Pakistan in cricket field after the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.</p><p>A section of parties and cricket fans have been demanding that India should not play cricket and have accused the BCCI of trying to make money using the match.</p><p>"Boycott the match today. Don’t let the greed of BCCI and spinelessness of the Indian government stop us from standing in solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam," Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on 'X'.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) had sought permission from the Delhi Police for a protest at Jantar Mantar but was denied.</p><p>A senior police official said the request for the protest was received on Saturday.</p><p>"As per existing guidelines, applications must be submitted at least 10 days before the date of the programme. Since this condition was not met, the request could not be granted," the official said.</p><p>"We respect the law but will continue to voice our concerns through democratic means," Shiv Sena (UBT) Delhi unit head Mangat Ram Munde said as the permission was denied.</p>