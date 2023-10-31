JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan asked to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

A three-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul directed them to file an affidavit within a week.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 08:07 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to file affidavits stating steps taken by them to control air pollution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul directed them to file an affidavit within a week.

The bench also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and P K Mishra said crop burning is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi.

The top court had earlier sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 October 2023, 08:07 IST)
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaAir Pollution

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT