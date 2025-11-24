Menu
16 passengers injured after bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway near Agra

The passengers alleged that the bus lost its control and hit the divider when the driver was taking a tobacco pouch from the conductor.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 12:53 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 12:53 IST
AccidentAgra

