2020 Delhi riots: Courts acquits father-son duo, terms police officials statements as 'abnormal development'

In his subsequent witness statement, however, Kumar mentioned the names of both accused persons and he claimed that he knew both of them well before the riots, the court said, adding, "Still, he did not mention about identifying them during the incidents of riots as probed in this (present) case."

"In these circumstances, the statements for having identified both accused during incidents probed in this case, at a subsequent time i.e, on March 9, do appear as abnormal development. One cannot rule out that their such statements were given or prepared with a pre-determined mindset against both accused, who were already in police custody since March 5," the court said.