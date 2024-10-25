Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

2020 riots case: SC asks Delhi HC to expedite Sharjeel Imam's bail plea hearing

Imam is accused in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 08:41 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtSharjeel ImamDelhi riotsbail pleaDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us