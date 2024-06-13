2023 saw 90% hike in breeding of vector-borne diseases in homes in Delhi: MCD report

New Delhi: The breeding of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya spiked by nearly 90 per cent in Delhi during the monsoon season last year as compared to 2022, revealed an MCD report. According to the report, which also outlines the action plan of the corporation for the prevention and control of vector-borne disease for the forthcoming monsoon season, there has been a spike in the number of such breedings found during home inspections in the last four years since 2020.