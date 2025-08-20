Menu
3 workers dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Daryaganj

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation soon after the incident, working alongside Delhi Police, fire brigade personnel and the DDMA staff. Heavy machinery was pressed into service to clear the rubble as rescuers combed through the debris.
Published 20 August 2025, 10:58 IST
NDRFBuilding CollapseDelhi News

