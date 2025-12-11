<p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> has said the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, aims to safeguard constitutional values and curb provocative political discourse, and hit out the Opposition BJP for criticising it.</p><p>The State government tabled the bill in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.</p><p>As per the Bill, making ‘hate speech’ or circulating it will amount to committing a ‘hate crime’, which will attract a minimum jail term of one year, extendable up to seven, with a fine of Rs 50,000. Subsequent or repeat offences will attract two to 10 years’ jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.</p><p>Shivakumar told reporters in Belagavi that the Opposition had no reason to object it.</p><p>"If the BJP refrains from indulging in hate speech, everything will be fine. They have been the pioneers of creating hostility, be it through caste-based, religious, or personal attacks," he said, according to <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Karnataka govt tables Hate Speech Bill in Assembly amid 'nays' by BJP MLAs.<p>He argued that the bill aims to reinforce constitutional principles, countering the BJP's allegation that it was being introduced to target political opponents.</p><p>"Let the BJP conduct itself as per constitutional values. This legislation is meant to safeguard the Constitution," the Deputy Chief Minister said.</p><p>Defending the bill, Labour Minister Santosh Lad told reporters in Belagavi that it "aims at stabilising fraternity in the State".</p><p>The Ministers' defence came as the BJP continued to question the government on the need for brining the "draconian" bill to curb hate speech when there are sections in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with the same. </p><p>BJP MLC C T Ravi said, "... We speak the truth, but they consider it hate speech. Can we stop telling the truth? We will discuss the bill in detail. They claim that due to certain religions, hate speech is prevailing. Those making false allegations against the RSS should apologise."</p><p>Talking to reporters in Delhi, BJP MP and former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basavaraj-bommai">Basavaraj Bommai </a>termed the proposed legislation "draconian". "It is questioning the fundamental right to speech. There was no need to bring a separate law against hate speech as there are already sections in the BNS dealing with the same...The fundamental rights are at stake in Karnataka and there is Emergency declared in the State. We will approach the court to protect the fundamental rights of the public."</p>.<p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>