Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Hate speech bill aims to reinforce constitutional principles': Shivakumar hits back at BJP for opposing it

'If the BJP refrains from indulging in hate speech, everything will be fine. They have been the pioneers of creating hostility'
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 11:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us