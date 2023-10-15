3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Faridabad in Haryana at 4.08 pm on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

It said the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings.

The tremors woke up some people in Noida from their afternoon slumber.

"I was sleeping. Suddenly, I felt as if someone had climbed on my bed. I woke up only to find that it was an earthquake. A lamp and the fan in the room were swinging," Ashwin Saxena, a resident of Prateek Wisteria in Noida, told PTI.