<p>New Delhi: More than 33,000 people turned up for subsidised meals at the Atal canteens since it commenced operations a day ago, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to official data, 17,587 people were served meals on the first day of operation on Thursday, 8,604 of them at lunch and 8,983 at dinner.</p>.Delhi govt to start Atal canteens near slums and construction sites: CM Gupta.<p>On Friday, the canteen recorded 15,805 beneficiaries till the time of reporting, comprising 10,696 at lunch and 5,109 at dinner.</p>.<p>Over the two days, a total of 33,392 people availed themselves of subsidised meals at the canteen named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government said.</p>.<p>Atal canteens, inaugurated on Thursday to mark the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister, offer nutritious meals for Rs 5.</p>.<p>The scheme is aimed at workers, the urban poor and other economically vulnerable groups.</p>.<p>The lunch timings are from 11.30 am to 2 pm, and dinner is from 6.30 pm to 9 pm.</p>.<p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said 100 Atal Canteens are planned across Delhi.</p>.<p>Of these, 45 were inaugurated on Thursday, and the remaining 55 are expected to open in the next 15 to 20 days.=</p>