AAP launches 'Jan Sampark' campaign: Party workers to reach out to Delhi voters with Arvind Kejriwal's letter

<p>New Delhi: With Delhi Assembly elections just a couple of months away, AAP on Wednesday launched a 'Jan Sampark' campaign during which cadre will reach out to voters in the next two weeks with a letter from party chief Arvind Kejriwal telling people about the "truth behind" his and other leaders.</p><p>Launching the campaign, Kejriwal said he was "not corrupt" and he was sent to jail by the BJP "to stop" the AAP government's works for the welfare of the people.</p><p>"They sent me to jail to stop all free services being provided in Delhi and mask their failure in fulfilling public demands in 22 states run by them. In my absence they stopped all ongoing work, be it road repair, sewer cleaning, water supply, or free treatment in hospitals. As soon as I came back I resumed all projects and brought them up to speed," Kejriwal said.</p>.Public-spirited youth welcome to join AAP: Arvind Kejriwal.<p>Announcing that the party workers will reach out to every household by October 29, he expressed confidence that the AAP would defeat "every conspiracy" by the BJP with the help of "your vote and support" to form the government again.</p><p>“People have been asking why I was arrested and what led to it. I have been answering these questions in person, but to reach every Delhiite, I have written a letter addressing their questions," he said.</p><p>Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is apprehensive of AAP's growing influence at the national level and this was one of the key drivers behind his arrest. "After our win in Punjab, they knew that if they didn’t stop us, AAP would spread across the country, and their political shops would close down." he said.</p><p>In the letter, Kejriwal called his arrest "politically motivated" and denied any wrongdoing saying, "everyone knows that I have never engaged in corruption. So why was I arrested? Because the work we are doing for Delhi, the facilities we are providing to you, have threatened their political dominance. They don’t want us to keep delivering services that have never been seen before in India."</p><p>"In the 22 states where the BJP governs, they cannot provide the same services we do in Delhi. People in these states have started asking them tough questions like why is electricity free in Delhi but not in Gujarat? Why do we have power cuts while Delhi enjoys 24/7 electricity? Why are our schools and hospitals in such poor condition compared to Delhi?” he said.</p>