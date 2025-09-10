Menu
Actor Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi High Court to protect his publicity, personality rights

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him and also sexually explicit material.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 09:45 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 09:45 IST
