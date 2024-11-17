Home
After imposition of GRAP-4, no physical classes for students barring class 10 and 12: Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened on Sunday, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 17:08 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 17:08 IST
