Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Indian Parliament took measures to mitigate the risk of its sittings getting disrupted by any future emergencies'

Additional Secretary to Rajya Sabha KS Somashekhar made these remarks during the meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliament organised on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Geneva, Switzerland
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 12:57 IST
India NewsIndiaGenevacyber securityIndian Parliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us