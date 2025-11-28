<p>New Delhi: An Ahmedabad-bound Air India plane returned to the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to suspected smoke in the cargo hold area, according to sources.</p>.<p>After checks, the smoke indication was found to be false, the sources said.</p>.'Worst airline experience': Mohammed Siraj slams Air India Express after it cancels flight following hours-long delay.<p>The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight AI2939, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, had around 170 people onboard, they added.</p>.<p>An airline official said the aircraft returned to Delhi shortly after take off due to a smoke indication, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks.</p>.<p>Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed in Delhi and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely, the official said.</p>.<p>Passengers were later flown to Ahmedabad in another aircraft. </p>