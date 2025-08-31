<p>New Delhi: An Indore-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> plane made an emergency landing in the national capital on Sunday after being airborne for over 30 minutes as the pilot received a "fire indication" in the right engine of the aircraft, according to sources.</p><p>One engine of the A320 neo aircraft was shut down and the plane landed safely at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> airport, Air India said in a statement.</p><p>The flight made an emergency landing at around 6:15 am and there were more than 90 people on board, a source said.</p><p>The aircraft, which operated the flight AI2913, has been grounded for inspection.</p>.Air India, AI Express post Rs 9,568 crore loss before tax in FY25.<p>"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the Tata Group-owned airline said without divulging further details.</p><p>Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely, it said.</p><p>The flight, operated with an A320 neo aircraft, was airborne for more than 30 minutes before landing back in Delhi, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com</p><p>According to Air India, passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly.</p><p>Air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed about the incident, the airline said.</p><p>In recent times, there have been instances of Air India planes facing technical issues.</p>