Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

The city's air quality index stood at 290 at 7 am. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (275), Gurugram (242), Greater Noida (232), Noida (252) and Faridabad (318) also recorded very poor air quality.