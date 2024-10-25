All in the family: Delhi couple, mother-in-law held for supplying drugs

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man, his wife and his mother-in-law for allegedly supplying drugs here, an officer said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Raj Kumar (38), his wife Mariam (25) and his mother-in-law, Parveen, they said.</p>.<p>Police recovered 378 grams of heroin, worth Rs 80 lakh, from their possession.</p>.Delhi blast case: Police probe finds six suspects, bomb composition report awaited.<p>A senior police officer said that on October 7, a man was arrested with 274 grams of heroin and an FIR was registered against him.</p>.<p>The officer said that during interrogation, the accused, Safikul, revealed the name of Raj Kumar who reportedly supplied him with drugs.</p>.<p>A team was formed and the three accused were arrested. They have eight cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them.</p>